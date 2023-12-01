A prequel to 2015's hit movie “Mad Max: Fury Road” arrives in theaters next May, and the first trailer is out. The new movie, “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” focuses on the early life of Imperator Furiosa, the character portrayed in "Fury Road" by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy was picked to play the younger Furiosa, and she's joined by Chris Hemsworth playing a new villain.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV has been around since the 2019 model year, and soon it will receive a round of updates. A prototype for the updated version, which may be called the Cullinan Series II, has been spotted, revealing many of the styling changes that are planned.

It's official. Tesla Cybertrucks are now being delivered to customers, four years after the polarizing electric pickup truck was first shown. It's a lot more expensive than previously announced, and it's also down on range. However, Tesla has also announced a new version dubbed the Cyberbeast that offers a quoted 2.6-second 0-60 mph time.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Watch the first trailer for “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied with updates

Tesla Cybertruck costs more than, doesn't go as far as promised

2024 Kia Sportage earns Top Safety Pick+ award

Clarkson, Hammond, and May quit "The Grand Tour" in 2024

Powershare in Tesla Cybertruck can power home, charge other EVs

Buy the Esprit Dany Bahar had rebuilt while CEO of Lotus

Review: 2024 Acura TLX

GM lands $300M government contract to supply armored SUVs

Volvo and Polestar parent signs up for EV battery swapping with Nio