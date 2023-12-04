Genesis has imagined what a hypercar styled under the principles of the brand's current design language might look like, and the resulting work is impressive, to say the least. The car also features a hybrid powertrain good for 1,071 hp, and while it isn't destined for production, fans will be able to drive it shortly in the “Gran Turismo” video game.

Five finalists have been picked for the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024 award. The finalists come out of an original list of 25 new or significantly updated luxury and performance cars, trucks, and SUVs, and cover a diverse spectrum including EVs, naturally aspirated and turbocharged cars, and a hatchback.

Ferdinand Porsche worked for a number of companies before starting the Porsche engineering consultancy business in 1931. One of those companies was Austria's Austro Daimler, where he designed a race car that took multiple wins, including a class win upon its debut at the 1922 Targa Florio.

