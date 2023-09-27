The Genesis GV80 has spawned a coupe-like option that's expected to reach showrooms next year as a 2025 model. It was revealed this week together with a round of updates for the regular GV80. Those updates include styling tweaks, a new dash, and new color and wheel options.

Aston Martin has called on its Formula 1 team to help develop the Valhalla. The plug-in hybrid supercar is due next year with close to 1,000 hp and aerodynamic features that even F1 cars miss out on.

It's been almost a year since Polestar revealed the 3, but the company has now revealed that the mid-size SUV is the final stage of development. The 3 was meant to start production this year but software issues caused delays. Production will now start early next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe debuts alongside updated GV80 range

Aston Martin taps F1 team for Valhalla development

2024 Polestar 3 undergoes final testing

Review: 2024 Genesis GV70

UK man plans his own Group C-inspired race car for the road

China updates its EV charging standard, claims cross-compatibility

Review: Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot advances self-driving capability to the next step

Dodge Hornet vs. Chevy Trax: Compare Crossover SUVs

Honda is building electric cars for kids in hospitals

Hyundai steps up Georgia EV production to fall 2024