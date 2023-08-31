The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is most stolen-vehicle in the U.S. for model years 2020-2022, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The IIHS' Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) on Thursday released its its latest most-stolen vehicle list, based on insurance claims for whole vehicle theft. Claims for the Charger Hellcat sedan were more than 60 times more frequent than the average for all 2020-2022 models, relative to their numbers on the road, according to the IIHS.

The Hellcat isn't the only version of the Charger targeted for theft in high numbers. Non-Hellcat models with Hemi V-8 engines were the second-most stolen, with claims 20 times higher than average. And the related Dodge Challenger coupe had the fourth-highest frequency of theft claims.

2022 Dodge Charger

Performance versions of the Charger and Challenger have been among the top five most-stolen vehicles since the 2011 model year, the IIHS noted. But the frequency of claims has grown "at a stunning rate," according to the organization. Theft claims for Charger Hellcats increased from about 18 per 1,000 insured vehicles for model years 2019-2021 to 25 for model years 2020-2022.

Other frequently-stolen 2020-2022 models included Ford F-Series Super Duty and Ram 3500 pickup trucks, and various BMW, Infiniti, and Land Rover models. The IIHS also noted an uptick in thefts of Hyundai and Kia models due to an online trend that exposed their lack of engine immobilizers.

2022 Dodge Charger

EVs tend to be stolen less, perhaps because they are often parked in well-lit and relatively secure areas for charging, according to the IIHS. Dual-motor versions of the Tesla Model 3 had the lowest frequency of whole vehicle theft claims, followed by the Tesla Model Y. Single-motor Model 3 variants, as well as the Tesla Model S, Model X, and Nissan Leaf are also among the 20 least-stolen vehicles for model years 2020-2022. Six others were General Motors vehicles.

If the low-EV-theft trend holds, future Dodge owners may not have to worry as much. The current gasoline Charger and Challenger are on their way out, and their replacement will be an electric muscle car previewed by the Charger Daytona SRT concept.