We slid behind the wheel of the 2023 Maserati Grecale in top Trofeo form and found it is truly worthy of comparison with the unflappable Porsche Macan. Some non-linear feedback from the Grecale's Brembo brakes is the largest fault in Maserati's newcomer, as well as the fact the Trofeo model costs $103,995. The Grecale marks a new generation of Maseratis and a turning point in the automaker's history where at long last the lineup looks like a united family rather than a collection of outliers.

Subaru trademarked the STe nameplate as it prepares for an electrified future. The WRX STI didn't return for a new generation, and if the tea leaves at the trademark and patent office in Germany give any indication on the automaker's future high-performance plans, those plans include an STe badge.

Recent trademark filing from BMW give a clear indication of the automaker's electric future. The revised nomenclature, which includes 48 registered trademarks, seems to indicate electric sedans will have i-badged grades and electric SUVs will have iX-badged grades.

