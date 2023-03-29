The latest in the line of Lamborghini V-12 supercars is the Revuelto. Replacing the Aventador, the car comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering a peak 1,000 hp, or enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in only 2.5 seconds. The car's arrival marks the start of Lamborghini's transition to a fully electrified brand, a transition that will be complete as soon as next year.

The 2024 Kia EV9 now has some specifications attached to it, including up to about 300 miles of range. Kia hasn't disclosed which battery, motor, and feature configurations that will come to the U.S. yet, but a Boost feature along with a unique light pattern for the front digital light panel will be available for purchase via Kia's new app store. The EV9 will make its U.S. debut next week at the 2023 New York auto show.

We spent time behind the wheel of the 2023 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro and found it sports an aftermarket vibe. With things like camo pattern on the exterior trim and leather seats, bits of the TRD Pro model feel like they were bought from an aftermarket parts catalog like JC Whitney or Rough Country. But the TRD exhaust system sports a better burble and the suspension seemingly is set up to accept a 35-inch tire upgrade right off the showroom floor.

