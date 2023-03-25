The 2023 Dodge Demon 170 put an exclamation point on the end of the Detroit automaker's muscle-car era. With 1,025 hp, it can rocket from 0-60 mph in 1.66 seconds and put up a quarter-mile time in the eights. The Demon 170 will go down in history as the ultimate factory-built muscle car.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 test drive review

We drove the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 and found it trounces the Tesla Model Y in every way aside from driving range and charging network. With a stunning design, real buttons and knobs, and a solid build quality, the GV70 is a preview into the luxury automaker's future.

Kia EV5 concept

The debut of the Kia EV5 concept provided a glimpse at what could be an electric Sportage replacement. The small electric crossover SUV concept features swivel seating in both the first and second rows, a full-length panoramic sunroof that acts as a solar panel, and sustainable interior materials.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

We drove the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV and learned it's an inefficient, attention-grabbing, electric powerhouse that serve as the automaker's halo as it pivots to an electric future.

Hyundai charging robot

Hyundai revealed an EV charging robot. The prototype is undergoing testing at the automaker's R&D facility, and it's part of an outdoor charging station to experience real-world weather conditions.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Chevrolet announced the sixth-generation Camaro will be done after 2024. The automaker confirmed this isn't the end of the nameplate and opened the door for an electric revival. It's unclear if a next-generation Camaro could be a sport sedan or a crossover SUV.

Ford Explorer electric crossover for Europe

Ford unveiled an electric Explorer for Europe. A reskinned Volkswagen ID.4, the EV is unrelated to the Explorer sold in the U.S., and it will not come across the pond. America will get its own electric Explorer in the coming years.