Ford unveiled an electric Explorer for Europe, we drove the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70, and we also piloted the 2023 Dodge Hornet. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The electric Ford Explorer became a reality, but some Americans watched the debut longingly as the iconic nameplate won't come to the U.S. as an EV in this form. The electric Explorer designed for and set to be sold in Europe is based on the Volkswagen ID.4. America will get a completely different, larger electric Explorer in the years to come.

The 2023 Dodge Demon 170 roared into existence with 1,025 hp. It can rip from 0-60 mph in 1.66 seconds and run eights in the quarter mile. All it will take to achieve those numbers is $100,361, a build slot when orders open on March 27, and E85 fuel.

We drove the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 and found it intriguing. Aside from range and charging network, the electric crossover trounces the Tesla Model Y in every way.

Our spy photographer spotted a prototype for the Fiat 500X successor on public streets. While camouflaged, the compact crossover's overall shape and circular digital instrument cluster hinted at what's to come. Rumor suggests it will be called the Fiat 600.

We also drove the 2023 Dodge Hornet GT and 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T, the latter of which is a plug-in hybrid. Infused with muscle car DNA, these crossover SUVs bring a welcome dose of strong power and near-hot hatch driving dynamics to the small crossover SUV segment.