An updated 2024 Hyundai Sonata debuted virtually ahead of a global debut at the Seoul auto show on March 30. Ditching the budget Aston Martin look of the current model, the updated Sonata has moved into the future with a design seemingly inspired by "RoboCop." The exterior is bookended by horizontal LED light strips while the interior features a curved wall of screens on the dashboard. Hyundai said more details will come at a future date.

We spent time in the 2023 Toyota 4Runner and found the rugged SUV hasn't progressed while its competition has moved forward. With an archaic powertrain, poorly tuned ABS and ESC, and part-time four-wheel drive, the 4Runner feels like a 1990s-era Nissan Pathfinder with some updated electronics thrown in. It's a spur of nostalgia for those who feel modern vehicles aren't for them.

Ram recently showed dealers an electric mid-size pickup truck concept with a design inspired by the recent 1500 Revolution concept. A dealer said Ram plans to return to the mid-size segment, a segment the automaker has been absent from since the Dakota bowed out more than a decade ago.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

