Lamborghini this week released the first details on its Aventador successor, a car code-named the LB744. It's coming soon with a newly developed V-12 engine, a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, a trio of electric motors, and a peak 1,000 hp.

2023 Ferrari 499P LMH race car

Ferrari this month will make its return to top-level endurance racing with the new 499P LMH. The return will take place at the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the race that serves as the opening round of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship.

2023 Toyota GR010 Hybrid LMH race car

Going up against the Ferrari in the premier Hypercar class will be Toyota's GR010 Hybrid LMH. The GR010 first started racing in 2021 but the version competing this season features updates in several key areas.

Airstream Studio F. A. Porsche Concept Travel Trailer

Airstream recently teamed up with Studio F. A. Porsche, the design studio founded by the designer of the original Porsche 911, to create a concept for the travel trailer of the future. The resulting design was shown this week and features several firsts for an Airstream.

Lightship L1 battery-powered travel trailer

A startup by the name of Lightship also revealed a travel trailer this week. Lightship's design is called the L1, and it features a self-propulsion system so it draws almost zero energy from the vehicle towing it.

2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S hybrid spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

A future car we spied this week was an updated Porsche 911 Turbo S. Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for the current 992 generation of the 911. One of the changes that will take place is the introduction of hybrid technology on some models, including the Turbo S.

2023 Genesis Electrified G80

And finally, Genesis is in the process of launching its first electric vehicles. Among them is an electric G80, which we tested this week.