At CES in Las Vegas, the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept debuted as a first-look at the automaker's upcoming electric pickup truck. Set to ride the STLA Frame platform for electric vehicles, the pickup concept introduced new innovations, including a mid-gate and a frunk-to-cab pass-through that combine to allow the truck to haul items up to 18 feet long.

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan continued to undergo cold-weather testing, and we spotted it on public roads with nearly no camouflage. The next-generation Tiguan will feature a more muscular look.

For the second year in a row the Dodge Challenger outsold the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. The aging muscle car's sales were up merely 1% year-over-year to remain at number one. Meanwhile, the Mustang sales were down 9.2% from the previous year, marking the lowest annual total in the nameplate's history.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

