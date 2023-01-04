Aston Martin is set to retire its DBS line and will launch a hardcore special packing 759 hp as the car's swan song. The special model is called the DBS 770 Ultimate, and just 499 will be built for worldwide sale.

After driving numerous 2023 model year vehicles throughout the past year, we whittled the list down to seven finalists. One of those seven has now been picked as the winner of the annual Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 award.

Volkswagen has previewed the next member of its growing ID family of electric vehicles. It's a mid-size sedan called the ID.7, and it's confirmed to go on sale in the U.S. in the not too distant future.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is final version of flagship GT

Honda Civic Type R: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023

VW ID.7 electric sedan prototype presented ahead of 2023 CES

Ford F-150 Lightning: The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023

Chrysler previews next-gen cabin technology at 2023 CES

Ford F-150 Lightning: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023

2024 Toyota subcompact electric crossover spy shots

2023 BMW 4-Series review

Motional shows Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxis driving in Las Vegas

Rivian EDV: All about electric vans for Amazon and beyond