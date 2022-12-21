Ram's 1500 TRX enters the 2023 model year with a new special edition called the Havoc Edition. The 702-hp pickup truck gets a little extra personalization, including an exclusive color, and fewer than 1,000 units are expected to be built.
It's official. The Kia Stinger sport sedan is on its way out. Before it bows out, though, Kia will offer a special edition called the Tribute Edition also featuring an exclusive color. While the Stinger will be missed, its performance ethos will live on in Kia's new GT-badged range.
Bugatti revealed a one-off Chiron that the company will put up for auction to help raise funds for charity. The car is similar to the previous Chiron Pur Sport but swaps that car's 6-foot rear wing for a more elegant ducktail design.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
