The first electrified Chevrolet Corvette is set to arrive next summer. We're talking about the Corvette E-Ray, a prototype for which has been spotted without any camouflage gear. The car is coming with a hybrid powertrain but a fully electric 'Vette is also planned.

Legendary Italian design house Bertone went bankrupt in 2014 but the brand has been revived, and the new Bertone's first product is a supercar that boasts 1,100 hp. Just 33 will be built, after which the company plans to offer more limited-edition vehicles.

The original Mercedes-Benz G-Class stuck around for four decades, with periodic updates introduced to keep the vehicle looking and feeling fresh. The second-generation G-Class introduced for 2019 will soon come in for its first update, and a prototype for the G 63 from AMG has just been spotted.

