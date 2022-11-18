We drove the 2023 Honda Civic Type R, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 hit the dyno, and Lucid provided an update on the Gravity. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2023 Honda Ciivc Type R on a soaking wet track and found the hot hatch has grown up. With more power, a revised suspension, and a sleeker design, the latest Type R hot hatch puts a smile on your face without being gaudy to look at.

The Genesis unboxed the X Convertible concept in Malibu. The stunning drop-top electric concept is the latest iteration of the X Speedium and X Concept lineup previewing the automaker's future design language.

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 got strapped to a dyno and made 610 hp and 419 lb-ft of torque at the wheels. That's compared to the factory-rated 670 hp and 460 lb-ft at the crank. The test goes to show the impressive performance Chevrolet's pulled from the high-strung naturally-aspirated V-8 engine.

The redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius lineup made its debut with more power, increased mpg, and an attractive design. The sleek hybrid is said to now get up to 57 mpg combined and ups power output from a merger 121 hp to 194 hp.

The Lucid Gravity electric SUV came into focus with a production date set for 2024, according to the startup automaker. With three rows of seating for up to eight passengers, the Gravity will be a large crossover based upon the Air sedan's platform.