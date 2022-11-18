We finally drove the 2023 BMW M4 CSL (Competition, Sport, Lightweight) and found its capability is far beyond that of the already bonkers M4 Competition. The car teases its capabilities on the street, but begs to be driven on a race track. Lots of carbon fiber bits reduce the car's mass while carbon ceramic brakes haul things back to reality.

The U.S.-spec 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 came into focus with a Hyundai estimate of 340 miles on a single charge in its most efficient form. Adding all-wheel drive in the form of a dual-motor powertrain will cut range to 310 miles, though the base rear-wheel-drive model range hasn't been confirmed. Expect pricing to start at about $40,000 when the Ioniq 6 arrives in the U.S. in 2023.

Carrying only minimal changes, the 2023 Lexus LX SUV now features a heated steering wheel and rear-seat entertainment screen covers as standard equipment. Top-spec Ultra-Luxury models gain Takanoha wood trim and a Sunflare interior color option.

