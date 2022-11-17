Porsche's off-road-ready 911 is finally here in the form of the 2023 911 Dakar. The high-riding sports car was presented on Wednesday on the eve of the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, and it's destined to be built in a limited run of just 2,500 units for worldwide sale.

Fiat used the L.A. auto show to confirm the return of the 500 to North America. The iconic hatch will return in early 2024, exclusively in EV guise, and by the time it arrives there should also be a feisty Abarth version on offer.

Toyota unveiled in L.A. a sporty and stylish Prius that's likely to appeal to a much wider audience than previous generations. The hybrid now boasts close to 200 hp and should still return around 57 mpg combined. The Prius Prime plug-in hybrid was also revealed with more power and electric range.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

