The Toyota Prius has been redesigned for the 2023 model year and was revealed Wednesday ahead of a formal debut at this week's 2022 Los Angeles auto show.

The fifth-generation hybrid takes on a handsome, almost premium design that looks like much less of an appliance than it has in previous generations. The improved performance in both efficiency and power should appeal to a much wider audience, as well.

The hatchback is based on a second-generation version of Toyota's TNGA-C modular platform designed for compact vehicles, which helped Toyota reduce weight and delivered a lower center of gravity compared to its predecessor. The new Prius is about two inches lower an about an inch wider than the 2022 Toyota Prius.

2023 Toyota Prius

The redesign has also brought a new 2.0-liter 4-cylinder for the internal combustion component versus the outgoing model's 1.8-liter mill, which has resulted in a big boost in horsepower from 121 hp to 194 hp. Also helping to boost power is a lithium-ion battery instead of the outgoing model's nickel metal hydride unit.

All-wheel drive is still available, in which case an additional motor drives the rear axle for a total output of 196 hp.

Toyota estimates gas mileage at 57 mpg combined with front-wheel drive, compared to 56 mpg for the outgoing model.

More performance is on offer in the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid variant. Here, combined output is 220 hp, up almost 50% on the outgoing model, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 6.6 seconds. A bigger lithium-ion battery is also present, resulting in an electric range that Toyota said will be more than 50% higher than the outgoing model's 25 miles.

2023 Toyota Prius

Inside the cabin of both versions are digital screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment hub, plus premium features such as a JBL audio system, wireless charging pad for mobile devices, digital rearview mirror, voice assistant, glass roof (solar glass roof on Prius Prime), and a host of electronic driver-assist features.

Pricing and availability for the 2023 Prius and Prius Prime will be announced later this year.

Joining the new hybrids on Toyota's stand at the L.A. auto show is the BZ Compact SUV concept. Toyota plans five members for its BZ family of EVs, and this new concept likely previews one of them.