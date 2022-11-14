Buick has been spotted testing its first electric vehicle. The vehicle is a compact crossover based on GM's Ultium platform, and it features styling inspired by Buick's Electra-X concept. A debut is expected next year.

Lamborghini has provided a first look at its Huracán Sterrato, an off-road-focused supercar that will make its world debut later this month at the 2022 Art Basel Miami. The car is significant as it is confirmed to be the last Lamborghini powered purely by an internal-combustion engine.

GM's Super Cruise is already one of the best hands-free driving systems available, and now it receives a major upgrade. GM is doubling the size of Super Cruise's road network, and the first vehicles to receive the upgraded system have been announced.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Buick Electra EV spy shots

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is new off-road supercar

GM full-size SUVs first with Super Cruise's 400,000-mile road network expansion

Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Mazda 3 withstand new crash test

Ride along: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance challenges gas with electrons

Tesla wants EVs of all brands to use its charging connector

Russell takes maiden win at action-packed 2022 F1 Brazilian GP

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar review

Photo essay: Fourth-Generation Ford Mustang concept cars

Bill seeks delay of EV tax credit American sourcing rules