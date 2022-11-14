Buick has been spotted testing its first electric vehicle. The vehicle is a compact crossover based on GM's Ultium platform, and it features styling inspired by Buick's Electra-X concept. A debut is expected next year.
Lamborghini has provided a first look at its Huracán Sterrato, an off-road-focused supercar that will make its world debut later this month at the 2022 Art Basel Miami. The car is significant as it is confirmed to be the last Lamborghini powered purely by an internal-combustion engine.
GM's Super Cruise is already one of the best hands-free driving systems available, and now it receives a major upgrade. GM is doubling the size of Super Cruise's road network, and the first vehicles to receive the upgraded system have been announced.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
