Buick is developing electric vehicles based on GM's Ultium platform and battery technology set, and a prototype for the first of these has been spotted.

The prototype is for a smallish crossover that looks similar in size to the compact 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, another Ultium-based model.

There's nothing remarkable about the design apart from headlights that are similar to the design featured on Buick's Electra-X concept unveiled earlier this year. At the rear, the taillight clusters feature three vertical elements that mimic Buick’s Tri-Shield logo.

The Electra-X concept concept introduced a design language marked by clean, futuristic lines and light, airy interiors, according to the automaker. It also specifically previewed EVs bound for China, Buick's biggest market, meaning the prototype here may be for a China-bound model. It may also end up here as an electric alternative to the compact Buick Envision.

Buick Electra-X concept

Buick has confirmed two Ultium-based EVs will be in U.S. showrooms by the end of 2023, both of them SUVs. One will have conventional proportions, while the other will have a more coupe-like profile.

Buick has also confirmed the Electra name for at least one U.S.-bound EV, and will possibly use the name on more models. The automaker recently registered trademarks in the U.S. for “Electra E1” through “Electra E9,” pointing to a whole family of Electra EVs.

The Electra name was a fixture in Buick's lineup for decades. It first appeared for the 1959 model year and lasted until 1990.

The prototype here should be revealed in production guise next year. If launched in the U.S., it should arrive as a 2024 model.