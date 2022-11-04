The 2023 Nissan GT-R Volvo EX90 came into focus, and we drove the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Godzilla has returned. The 2023 Nissan GT-R was announced after the supercar took a hiatus for 2022. While reports of the car's death were exaggerated, no changes were made to the $115,435 Nissan during its time away.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE arrived in the U.S. with a price of $76,050. With an EPA-rated range of 305 miles, the 350+ model features a single rear motor with rear-wheel drive, and both a 12.8-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. More powerful dual-motor all-wheel drive models range from $78,150 and $92,650, but don't arrive until 2023.

We had our first stint behind the wheel of the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. The verdict? Ford fixed the Raptor's power problem. The street-legal Baja-inspired pickup now dives, rolls, and squats like the trophy trucks it emulates.

The Toyota Trailhunter grade was announced and aims for overloading from the factory. Set to arrive next year on the automaker's trucks and SUVs, the Trailhunter models will feature specific suspension tuning, off-road wheels and tires, skid plates, and storage solutions for those seeking to adventure off the grid.

The Volvo EX90 electric SUV started coming into focus with the latest, and last, set of teaser images before the Swedish automaker unveils its electric three-row crossover next week. The design appears to be an evolution of the current XC90 with smoother surfaces leading to better aerodynamics.