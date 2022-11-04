Porsche recently took a pair of 911s close to the summit of Chile's Ojos del Salado, the world's tallest volcano. Naturally, a lot of modifications were required to enable the 911s to climb to a height of almost 20,000 feet.

Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched an EV brand as part of his Vision 2030 plan. The brand is called Ceer, and it will be operated as a joint venture between Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and Taiwan's Foxconn. The first model is due in 2025.

BMW is readying a sleeker, sexier design for its redesigned 5-Series which we can expect in the coming year. A prototype was spotted this week and reveals a number of clues about the new design. An electric i5 variant is also coming.

