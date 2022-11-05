Dodge will launch its first EV in 2024, and the automaker has previewed it with the Charger Daytona SRT Concept. At this week's SEMA show, Dodge revealed an updated version of the concept dubbed the Banshee, which likely previews a hotter version.

2023 Ferrari 499P LMH race car

Ferrari's first sports prototype in decades was also revealed this week. The car is the new 499P LMH racer that will be entered in the Hypercar class of the 2023 World Endurance Championship, meaning Ferrari is about to return to the top level of endurance racing.

2025 BMW M5 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

BMW was spotted testing a prototype for its redesigned M5, and this time the tester sported many production-bound elements. The new super sedan is confirmed with a hybrid powertrain, but rumors say an electric powertrain will be an alternative.

Ford Ranger Raptor race truck

A redesigned Ford Ranger is due next year, and it will have a Ranger Raptor version. Both the new Ranger and Ranger Raptor are already on sale overseas, and Ford plans to enter a modified version of the Raptor in this year's Baja 1000.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R - Photo by Perry Stern

Ford's new F-150 Raptor R also made headlines this week. It's powered by the supercharged V-8 from the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and we just experienced the full fury of its 700 hp.

2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

We also tested Lamborghini's newest Huracán variant, the Tecnica. The car combines the power of the Huracán STO with the Huracán' Evo's rear-wheel-drive setup, and it also adopts a revised look.

Ringbrothers Strode based on the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro

Wisconsin's Ringbrothers had a handful of builds on display at the SEMA show. One of them was a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro that shares just two parts with the original car. That's right. Almost everything on the car is custom created, much of it using carbon fiber.

Rugged Porsche 911 duo climb world's tallest volcano

And finally, Porsche took a pair of 911s close to the summit of Chile's Ojos del Salado, the world's tallest volcano. Naturally, a lot of modifications were required to enable the 911s to climb to a height of almost 20,000 feet.