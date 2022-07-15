The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will cost $106,395 including destination, and order books open July 28, General Motors confirmed Friday in a press release.

The base price applies to the 1LZ coupe; pricing for the 1LZ convertible starts at $113,895. The mid-level 2LZ starts at $115,595 for the coupe and $122,595 for the convertible, while the top 3LZ is priced from $120,245 for the coupe and $127,245 for the convertible.

For $8,995 the Z07 Performance Package adds FE7 suspension, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Cup 2R ZP tires, and underbody strakes. But it also requires the Carbon Aero Package, which includes a carbon-fiber splitter, rockers, dive planes and spoiler in visible ($10,495) or "flash" painted ($8,495) finishes.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Even with the Z07 package, Z06 gets a deep front splitter and wickerbill-equipped rear spoiler that can generate 365 lb of downforce at 186 mph. The standard tire is Michelin's Pilot Sport 4S ZP, and steel Brembo brakes are standard as well.

Cars with the Z07 Performance Package can also be equipped with carbon-fiber wheels that reduce unsprung mass by 41 pounds, Chevy claims. Like the other carbon-fiber pieces, the wheels are available with visible ($11,995) or flash ($9,995) finishes. The wheels themselves measure 20 inches in front and 21 inches in the rear.

While the Z06 is a big step up in pricing over the standard Corvette Stingray, Chevy argued that it's still a bargain compared to the more exotic machinery the new Z06 is benchmarked against, such as the Audi R8, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Lamborghini Huracán Evo, and Porsche 911 GT3.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Plus, the Z06 features the glorious LT6 5.5-liter V-8 engine. Featuring a flat-plane crank, dual overhead camshafts, and a clever intake system, it sends 670 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch transaxle. It can also rev to 8,600 rpm.

Z06 production is scheduled to start later this summer at the same Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory that builds other Corvette variants. The LT6 engine will be assembled at the Performance Build Center located at the same site. The first retail 2023 Z06 coupe and convertible have already been sold at auction, fetching $3.6 million and $1 million, respectively.