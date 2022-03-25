The base 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray gets a $1,000 price increase for the new model year, Motor1 reported Thursday.

Along with the mandatory $1,295 destination charge (unchanged from 2022), that brings the base price of a Corvette to $63,195. However, Chevy is currently taking $50 off because rear park assist isn't available due to the chip shortage. That may change if the supply issues improve.

Chevy is also offering a 70th Anniversary Edition package for the 2023 model year, commemorating the Corvette's 1953 launch. The package costs $5,995 and will only be available on the Stingray 3LT and Z06.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

The 70th Anniversary Edition treatment includes Carbon Flash Metallic or White Pearl Tri-Coat paint, model-specific wheels, red brake calipers, a rear bumper protector and trunk cover, and exterior badging. The interior gets Ceramic and black two-tone leather seats with red contrast stitching and seat belts. Coupes also get a red engine cover, and exterior stripes are available for an additional $995.

Other new options for 2023 include Gloss Black wheels ($995), Ultra Bright Machined wheels ($1,995), and Satin Black wheels with red striping ($1,495). A Tech Bronze accessory wheel set is also available for $3,195, along with black exhaust tips ($200) and aluminum interior trim ($595). An Adrenaline Red Dipped interior is also available as a no-cost option on 3LT models, according to Motor1.

Chevy hasn't released pricing for the 2023 Corvette Z06, however. The latest Z06 gets a naturally aspirated, flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V-8 producing 670 hp, and it's capable of revving to 8,600 rpm. Codenamed LT6, this engine is likely to have a short (but glorious) lifespan given the momentum of electrification.