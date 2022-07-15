Donkervoort has been in operation since 1978 but is only now entering the U.S. market.

The Dutch company has signed Bespoke Imports Group as its distributor on these shores and has confirmed the D8 GTO Individual Series as the first locally available model.

It's priced from $240,000 and the first one will be available for perusal shortly at Naples Motorsports in Naples, Florida. Two additional examples will be available at locations in Colorado and California to be announced at a later date.

Donkervoort D8 GTO Individual Series

The D8 GTO was unveiled last September as the final road-going version of the D8 GTO line. It packs the familiar Audi-designed turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5, an engine that generates over 400 hp and has less than 1,500 pounds to push around when installed in the D8 GTO.

The result is 0-62 mph acceleration in 2.7 seconds. Achieving double that speed requires just 7.7 seconds. Donkervoorts are also renowned for lateral acceleration. We're talking up to 2 g, which results in outstanding cornering ability.

Inquiries from the U.S. for Donkervoort's products rank second behind only Europe, despite the cars having never been sold here, according to Denis Donkervoort, Donkervoort's managing director and son of company founder Joop Donkervoort.

Donkervoort D8 GTO Individual Series

“American supercar enthusiasts can’t wait for Donkervoort cars to arrive, and there is already a surprising amount of interest in the U.S.,” he said.

Don't expect to suddenly see a Donkervoort on every block. The company in its entire existence has only built approximately 1,500 cars, and it isn't planning rapid expansion.

“We are starting small but Donkervoort has very big plans for the U.S., and hypercar technology at a supercar price is the perfect recipe for success here,” Donkervoort said.