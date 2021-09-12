Dutch boutique automaker Donkervoort has rolled out a new version of its D8 GTO sports car. Called the Individual Series, it emphasizes personalization, and is also thought to be the last road-legal version of the D8 GTO.

Donkervoort didn't provide much detail on the customization options, but the company's website says buyers will be able to set up the D8 GTO Individual Series for "maximum performance or maximum comfort or anything in between."

We do know that one option will be to forego paint for exposed carbon-fiber bodywork, and Donkervoort can also create matching luggage or clothing for individual cars.

The Individual Series also gets some performance tweaks. The D8 GTO's Audi-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 has new fuel injectors and engine mapping, allowing it to develop 429 hp. That's up from the 415 hp of the recent D8 GTO JD70, although torque remains unchanged at 413 lb-ft. Power is routed to the rear wheels through a 5-speed manual transmission with rev matching.

Donkervoort claims the Individual Series will achieve the same 2 g of lateral acceleration as its predecessor, but will also lap the Spa-Francorchamps Grand Prix circuit 1.4 seconds quicker than the JD70. The company didn't quote a 0-60 mph time, but said the Individual Series will return 0-124 mph acceleration in 7.7 seconds.

Pricing starts at 162,900 euros ($192,463 at current exchange rates) before taxes. Taking Donkervoort up on its offer to indulge your personal tastes will likely add to the final price, however. While the Individual Series may be the last D8 GTO road car, Donkervoort is likely to continue building track-only versions, like the D8 GTO JD70 R unveiled last year.