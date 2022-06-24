We drove the 2022 Subaru WRX, the BMW M3 Touring debuted, and we spotted the 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We spent a week behind the wheel of the 2022 Subaru WRX, and found it embraces its rally-car roots. With functional body cladding and aero elements, a 6-speed manual transmission, and a new turbocharged engine, the icon is still a value for enthusiasts.

The 2023 Toyota Crown Cross seemingly broke cover via patent images. The images depict what appears to be a high-riding mid-size sedan with a front end design that incorporates elements from the electric BZ4X SUV. Expect Toyota to reveal it later this year.

The BMW M3 wagon is finally a real thing. Ahead of its 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed run, the BMW M3 Touring debuted in all its wagon glory. With a reinforced body, a 503-hp turbo-6, and a big booty, the M3 wagon is the stuff of enthusiast dreams. What a shame it's not coming to America.

Dodge announced it will reveal three vehicles in August leading into the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise. We expect them to be final send-off editions of the Hellcats, a new Hornet crossover with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and the electric muscle concept car that previews the EV arriving in 2024.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 undergoing testing on public roads with minimal camouflage. Instead of a V-8 under this bruiser's hood, it has an electrified turbo-4 producing about 550 hp.