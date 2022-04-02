U.K.-based Ferrari specialist GTO Engineering has recreated the schematics for the Ferrari 250 series using modern computer aided design (CAD) tools.

Manufactured from 1959 to 1964, the 250 series encompassed numerous models, most famously the 250 GTO, which has set records as the world's most valuable collector car. A complete set of schematics for the entire model range didn't exist, so the company created them from scratch.

The finished product is available in digital format or as a printed catalog with a total of 33 drawings over 80 pages, with correlating part numbers listed, according to GTO Engineering. The print version retails for the equivalent of $131.

Ferrari 250 series schematics by GTO Engineering

GTO Engineering considered itself uniquely positioned to recreate the Ferrari 250 series' schematics because it not only regularly services the various 250 models—from its namesake GTO to the 250 GT SWB, to the mid-engined 250 LM—but also fabricates replica parts. So in addition to helping Ferrari owners identify the parts they need with its schematics, the company can then sell them said parts.

The company has also built complete cars as part of its Revival series. So far it's tackled the 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, 250 Testa Rossa, and 250 GT SWB California Spyder. Best known as the Ferrari from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," original California Spyders regularly fetch eight figures at auction.

In 2021, GTO Engineering also revealed the Squalo, a modern interpretation of the 250 series featuring a bespoke tubular steel chassis, aluminum sub-frames, and carbon-fiber body panels. Developed in-house by GTO Engineering, the Squalo's 4.0-liter V-8 produces around 460 horsepower and revs to 10,000 rpm.