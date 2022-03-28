The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will get new Estrema special editions for the 2023 model year.

Based on the Veloce trim level, the Estrema models bridge the gap with the high-performance Quadrifoglio versions of the Giulia and Stelvio, Alfa Romeo said in a press release.

The Estrema models get standard adaptive suspension, which is derived from the Quadrifoglio models and tuned in collaboration with Alfa Romeo's Formula One team, the automaker claims. A limited-slip rear differential from the Quadrifoglio is included as well.

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Estrema

Both Estrema models use the same 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission as the standard Giulia and Stelvio, with output unchanged at 280 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque. The Giulia Estrema gets standard rear-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive, while the Stelvio Estrema is all-wheel drive only.

Alfa quotes 0-60 mph times of 5.5 seconds for the rear-wheel drive Giulia Estrema, 5.1 seconds for the all-wheel drive Giulia Estrema, and 5.5 seconds for the Stelvio Estrema.

The special editions get carbon-fiber veneers on the grille and mirror caps, and gloss black trim, brake calipers, and wheels (19-inch on the Giulia Estrema, 21-inch on the Stelvio Estrema). An optional staggered wheel package for the Giulia Estrema adds a wider rear wheel/tire setup. Four colors are available: Alfa White, Alfa Rosso, Misano Blue, and Vulcano Black.

2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Estrema

Interior upgrades include leather on the dashboard, steering wheel, center armrest, shifter, and upper door panel, plus black leather sport seats and carbon-fiber trim. A dual-pane sunroof, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and wireless phone charging are included as well.

Pricing starts at $56,685 for the rear-wheel drive Giulia Estrema, $58,685 for the all-wheel drive version, and $60,545 for the Stelvio Estrema. All versions are available to order now, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2022.