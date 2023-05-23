Cadillac is working on an electric Escalade, and a prototype has just been spotted. The prototype points to the electric Escalade, which will be called an Escalade IQ, not simply being a clone of the current gas-powered model. Instead, it looks like there will be a distinct exterior and interior.

Audi has introduced a mid-cycle update for its E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs for 2024, and we've just spent some time behind the wheel. The updated versions carry the new Q8 E-Tron nameplate, and pack a lot more range than before, but the dynamics are a mere evolution of the E-Tron rather than a redefinition.

Lexus is about to expand its lineup with two new nameplates. One is a three-row SUV called the TX, which we'll see in the U.S. The other is called an LBX, and is thought to be a subcompact crossover, meaning it likely won't end up here.

