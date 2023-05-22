Cadillac will reveal an electric Escalade later this year, and the company has confirmed the vehicle will be called the Escalade IQ. No specifications have been released yet, but the electric Escalade is almost certain to ride on General Motors' Ultium platform and battery technology set, meaning a potential range of more than 400 miles.

BMW used this past weekend's 2023 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy to present a shooting brake concept based on the Z4. The concept is strictly a one-off, and was built, according to BMW, to celebrate the timeless fascination of cars.

Chevrolet's Silverado EV will start deliveries this spring. The first models to arrive will be Work Trucks, which Chevy said will be limited to fleet buyers and priced to start at about $75,000.

