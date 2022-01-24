Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM expanded into the world of cars when it launched the original X-Bow in 2008.

The X-Bow has undergone multiple updates since then, the most significant being 2020's launch of the X-Bow GT2 race car, which sports an enclosed body and 600-hp powertrain.

Autocar reported on Monday that KTM is developing a road-going version of the X-Bow GT2 to join the existing X-Bow in KTM's road-car lineup.

The new car will reportedly match the X-Bow GT2's mechanical setup of an Audi-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 mounted behind the cabin and powering the rear wheels via a sequential transmission. The engine is tuned to deliver 600 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque in the race car, though it isn't clear if the road car will match this performance level.

2020 KTM X-Bow GT2 race car

It's possible the road car will be closer in performance to the X-Bow GTX race car, a slightly tamer version of the X-Bow GT2 that packs 530 hp.

The suspension in the X-Bow GT2 is comprised of push-rods with Sachs dampers. Stopping power comes from a brake system with six-piston calipers up front and four pistons at the rear, with the rotors measuring more than 14 inches at all four corners. It's possible a similar setup will also feature in the road car.

According to Autocar, carbon fiber will be used for the body, just like the race car. However, the road car will reportedly be heavier than the 2,310-pound dry weight of the X-Bow GT2 due to all the extras required to make it street legal.

Timing for the new car's launch wasn't mentioned.