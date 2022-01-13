One of two surviving Buick Grand Nationals used in the fourth "Fast and Furious" movie is heading to auction at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale, Arizona, sale January 29.

The Grand National was featured in the opening scene of the fourth "Fast" movie, simply titled "Fast and Furious." That scene involved a gasoline-tanker heist and a lot of high-speed driving in reverse by Diesel's Dominic Toretto.

While the other surviving "Fast and Furious" Buick Grand National was customized specifically for those reverse-driving shots by having its engine moved to the trunk, the 1987 model heading for auction is closer to stock. It did get some modifications for movie duty, however, including a roll cage with a fake passenger seat designed so that Michelle Rodriguez could stand on the floorboard and crawl out the window for one shot.

1987 Buick Grand National from

The car was also equipped with a pulley system so it could pop a wheelie for another shot, according to the listing. It also has a fuel cell, lowered suspension, non-stock wheels, and a large dent in one rear quarter panel.

Every car used in the movie was an authentic Grand National, according to "Fast and Furious" technical advisor Craig Lieberman. One car got a V-8 swap, but this one retains its stock 3.8-liter turbocharged V-6, which made 245 horsepower and 355 lb-ft of torque in 1987, the Grand National's last model year. A limited-edition GNX model bumped output to 276 hp and 360 lb-ft of torque as a sendoff.

This "Fast and Furious" car won't be the only Grand National crossing the block at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale sale. The auction will also feature the last Grand National ever built, which has just 33 miles on the odometer. Will originality and history or a Hollywood connection generate a higher selling price? Stay tuned.