Honda plans to introduce the new TrailSport grade on select vehicles to cater to growing demand for off-road-ready lifestyle vehicles.

The badge design for the TrailSport grade was shown on Tuesday.

Similar to Subaru's Wilderness grade introduced earlier this year on the Outback and more recently on the Forester, the TrailSport grade will bring rugged off-road design and capability.

Specific upgrades mentioned include more aggressive tires, increased ground clearance, off-road tuned suspension, and underbody protection. Honda also said there will be expanded all-wheel-drive capabilities, which likely points to new drive modes designed for off-road conditions.

There will be interior touches, too, such as orange accent stitching, as well as all-weather mats that can be hosed off for easy cleaning.

The first TrailSport-badged Honda will arrive this fall. It will possibly be part of an updated Passport family, as a prototype for an updated Passport sporting some rugged design cues was recently spotted. The Ridgeline is also a strong candidate for the treatment. Stay tuned.