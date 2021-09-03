We drove the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, the Toyota Land Cruiser Museum offers virtual tours, and the Tesla Roadster was delayed again. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We ventured to the desert to test the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor with its new five-link rear suspension and coil springs. The verdict? It's the most comfortable, most capable Raptor yet. The new rear suspension and available 37-inch tires soak up impacts large and small, though buyers will have to make a tough decision between the 37s and the standard 35s.

The 2022 Honda Passport was spotted testing on public roads. The updated crossover SUV is set to get a more rugged look thanks to a taller grille, a squared-off front end, a new rear bumper, and larger, round exhaust tips. New wheel designs and taillight lenses are also in the cards. Expect the V-6 to carry over, along with the interior design, though the infotainment system will likely get updated software.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Museum in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a must-see attraction for those who appreciate Toyota's off-roader. With Covid-19 still looming, the museum now offers virtual tours that fans can take without ever leaving the couch.

Lotus teased four upcoming electric vehicles set to arrive by 2026. The first will be an SUV that will hit the market in 2022. Joining it shortly thereafter will be a four-door coupe, another SUV, and then a sports car. All four EVs will be based on new platforms designed for EVs with 92-kwh to 102-kwh battery packs and 800-volt electrical architectures.

The new Tesla Roadster was delayed, again. Originally set to arrive in 2020, then 2022, and now 2023, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The problem? Supply chain issues, according to Musk, though the Roadster wasn't even fully developed earlier this year. The target of having a running prototype this summer came and went as well.