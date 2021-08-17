Porsche on Monday released a single image of a concept car it plans to unveil in September at the new auto show taking place in Munich, Germany.

The teaser shows a headlight in the rhomboidal style that Porsche is using for its electric vehicles. The design was first introduced on the Taycan, and it's also destined for an electric version of the Macan due in 2023. The concept's headlight adds a new teardrop element to it.

Porsche hasn't released much in the way of details, apart from the concept representing the automaker's philosophy of introducing engineering innovations proven in motorsport to production vehicles. Porsche also said the concept combines cutting-edge technology with breathtaking design.

One possibility is a preview of an electric version of the next-generation 718 sports car line. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said in 2018 that an electric 718 was possible, and rumors point to just such a car arriving around 2023. Porsche has been spotted testing its next 718, though the test mules were running internal-combustion power.

An electric 718, or something along those lines, is only a matter of time. Porsche estimates that by as early as 2030 more than 80% of its sales will be EVs, with the remainder made up of the 911—which will be the last holdout for the internal-combustion engine.

While there's been no official comment that the next 718 will have an electric option, perhaps that will change with the reveal of this concept. We'll have more details shortly as the Munich auto show, which has replaced Germany's traditional auto show in Frankfurt, starts Sept. 6. For full coverage, head to our dedicated hub.