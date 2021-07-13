The Ford F-150 diesel is being discontinued, the automaker confirmed Monday.

While the cancellation of the diesel, which wears Power Stroke badging to match Ford's heavy-duty diesel pickups, comes shortly after the announcement of the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning and Lightning Pro work truck, Ford said the decision wasn't related to that model. Instead, it's due to the other electrified F-150: the PowerBoost hybrid.

"For customers who need maximum towing torque, we now offer the F-150 PowerBoost as the ideal combination of capability, power and fuel efficiency, which wasn’t available when Power Stroke was introduced," said Ford spokesperson Dawn McKenzie.

Orders for the diesel can still be placed through this Friday, July 16, and deliveries will take place through late this year, McKenzie said.

2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid

Launched for the 2018 model year, the Power Stroke 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 produces 250 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid powertrain, which consists of a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter gasoline V-6 and an electric motor, is rated at 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque.

Built in Dagenham, England, alongside similar engines for Jaguar Land Rover, the diesel gives the F-150 a maximum towing capacity of 12,100 pounds. With the hybrid powertrain, the F-150 can tow up to 12,700 pounds, and can also provide up to 7.2 kilowatts of electric power for tools and devices.

With rear-wheel drive, the F-150 Power Stroke diesel was rated at 21 mpg city, 29 highway, 24 combined for the 2020 model year (only ratings for the less-efficient four-wheel drive version have been published for 2021). The PowerBoost hybrid is rated at 25/26/25 mpg with rear-wheel drive.

Ford may be done with diesel half-ton pickup trucks, but its rivals aren't. General Motors continues to offer a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500, while the Ram 1500 retains a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 among its powertrain options.