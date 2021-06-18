The new generation of the Toyota Tundra is finally coming after more than a decade, and now the wait to see the new full-size truck appears to be over.

On Thursday, Tundras.com forum member Tibetan Nomad posted leaked images of the 2022 Toyota Tundra, which were reportedly posted on the TundraCrew Facebook group by a dealership employee.

Given the lighting and background, the images appear to be screen shots of official press images or of an in-studio video walk around.

Based on the wheels and wording stamped into the tailgate, the 2022 Toyota Tundra pictured is the off-road-oriented TRD Pro model.

2022 Toyota Tundra leaked via Tundra.com forum

We've seen earlier teaser images, so there aren't a ton of surprises in the front end design. In the images, we see LED lighting, amber marker lights, a driving light in the grille right below the word Toyota, and fog lights at the bottom of the grille. The back of the bulging hood features what appear to be Ram 1500-like badges.

Black, presumably aluminum, wheels are wrapped in what appear to be all-terrain tires.

The rear tailgate has TRD Pro stamped into it with three amber LED marker lights above the release handle. Vertical LED taillights have dual lighting elements.

The next-generation Tundra is expected to ride on a new modular truck platform that will also underpin the next-generation Tacoma, 4Runner, and Sequoia.

The current Tundra's 5.7-liter V-8 will likely be retired with the redesign. A new twin-turbo V-6 is expected to power the 2022 Tundra with a hybrid version as an option.

Stay tuned for more on the 2022 Toyota Tundra.