Audi revealed its redesigned 2022 RS 3 compact performance sedan this week. The new car represents only an evolution of its predecessor, but customers can look forward to more power, a more sophisticated drivetrain, and a drift mode.

2022 Audi RS Q E-Tron Dakar Rally contender

The brand with the four rings also revealed a wild extended-range electric SUV designed for the Dakar Rally. The SUV, whose first season will be 2022, is being entered in the grueling event to stress test new electric-vehicle technology destined for Audi's future road cars.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS first drive (EQS 450+)

Mercedes-Benz has reached a major turning point with the launch of its first dedicated EV, the 2022 EQS. The big hatch is due in showrooms this fall with a 108-kilowatt-hour battery, and we've just driven it.

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S wagon

Another Mercedes we tested this week was the 2021 Mercedes AMG E63 S wagon. A wagon may seem geeky, but the recently updated AMG deals out thrilling power and performance.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

We also tested the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 again, and are still left wondering whether a vehicle like this should really be this fast. Then again, it delivers on every marketable promise with its big knobby tires, loud V-8 burble, and ridiculous off-road capability.

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Chevrolet this week finally confirmed a new Z06 based on the C8 Corvette. It's coming for the 2023 model year and will almost certainly pack a naturally aspirated V-8 with a flat-plane crank and over 600 hp.

Pininfarina Battista client spec

And finally, Pininfarina showed off the first client spec for its upcoming Battista electric hypercar. Apparently it takes its inspiration from New York City.