Bugatti has now built and delivered all 40 examples of the Chiron-based Divo hypercar. The final example is finished in blue and sports a set of contrasting gold wheels, and it's destined for a customer in Europe.

Lamborghini just unveiled the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae as its final road car powered by nothing but a naturally aspirated V-12, but the Italian company will unveil another V-12 model this year. This one is expected to feature the same supercapacitor technology used in the recent Sian supercar.

General Motors' Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist system is being made smarter and available on more vehicles. The latest functions added to the system include automatic lane changes and the ability for hands-free towing (for select SUVs and pickups).

Review update: 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited delivers well-mannered efficiency

Stellantis establishes design consultancy business

Wireless EV charging via highway pavement to be tested in Indiana

SsangYong reveals pair of SUVs as US investors eye stake in struggling brand

2022 Buick Envision review

Israeli startup with modular EV platform goes public via SPAC deal, expands to US

A new Iron Age? Startup promises low-cost, high-energy iron-air batteries for home grids