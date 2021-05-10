Mercedes-Benz on Monday revealed a concept that previews a new electric van currently in the works.

Called the Concept EQT, the concept previews an electric version of the upcoming T-Class (teaser below), which is essentially a new passenger van being developed alongside a redesigned Citan. The Citan is compact commercial van sold outside the United States.

Teaser for Mercedes-Benz T-Class debuting in the first half of 2022

The strategy is similar to what Mercedes does with its Metris commercial van sold here, which has a passenger version known as a V-Class, and available in EQV electric guise.

The redesigned Citan commercial van will debut in 2021, in both regular guise and an electric version to be called the eCitan. The T-Class passenger van will debut in the first half of 2022 and spawn its own EQT electric version at a later date.

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT

Mercedes described the Concept EQT as a “near-series-production” vehicle, suggesting that the production version will be styled closely to what you see here. It measures 194.6 inches in length, features sliding doors, and has seven seats split over three rows. Mercedes hasn't mentioned storage volume, though the automaker said the third-row seats can be folded or removed completely to maximize storage.

The T-Class, and the EQT it will spawn, will be aimed at young families and people with active lifestyles who don't want to upgrade to a large crossover or pickup truck to carry their gear. It will ride on a platform sourced from the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, a platform that will also likely form the basis of the EQT.

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT

While Mercedes doesn't sell any electric vans in the U.S. at present, the situation will change in 2023 when the automaker launches an electric version of its Sprinter full-size van. The electric Sprinter for the U.S. will be built at Mercedes' plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

As for the EQT, or any T-Class variant for that matter, Mercedes hasn't announced plans for the U.S. Given the preference for crossovers here, we wouldn't count on any of the vans reaching local showrooms.