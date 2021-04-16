Audi on Thursday provided a glimpse of a new concept car it plans to unveil at the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2021.

An E-Tron badge at the front confirms the concept as an electric vehicle, but other than that we don't have any further information.

Rumors point to the concept being a sedan, specifically a fastback-style sedan previewing an electric successor to the current A5 Sportback. Interestingly, there are also rumors the full A5 range might not be renewed after the current generation. Perhaps Audi is planning to replace the A5 with an electric equivalent. The automaker is committed to having at least 20 EVs by 2025, so it's likely some existing models will either be replaced or redesigned on an EV platform.

Marc Lichte

The only official comment on the matter was made by Audi design chief Marc Lichte who in early 2019 said the automaker was planning an electric sedan similar in size to the A4. He described it as a low, sporty sedan similar to the E-Tron GT. Just a few months later, Audi teased the silhouette of just such a car while presenting the new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) modular EV platform, which Audi is developing for the Volkswagen Group in partnership with Porsche.

The PPE platform will make its production debut next year in an electric Porsche Macan. Audi has also confirmed plans for a Q6 E-Tron that will essentially be a twin to the electric Macan, similar to how the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT are twins under the skin. The Q6 E-Tron is due in 2022.

We'll have all the details soon as the 2021 Shanghai auto show starts April 19. For our full coverage, head to our dedicated hub.