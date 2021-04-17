Restomods aim to combine classic styling with modern performance hardware, but this C3-generation 1976 Chevrolet Corvette takes that concept a bit further than most. That's because underneath its fiberglass skin is actually the hardware of a C6 Corvette from the early 2000s.

First spotted by Corvette Forum, this generation-bending 'Vette comes from Hardcore Engine Builders (HEB) in Hungary. It features the complete chassis and running gear from a C6 Corvette, with the body from a C3.

Under the hood sits an LS3 6.2-liter V-8, which drives the rear wheels through a 6L80 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The gearbox is mounted in the rear as part of a transaxle, just like in the stock C6.

The car also has anti-lock brakes, traction control, C6 steering components, C6 Z06 brakes, and a custom exhaust system with stainless-steel long-tube headers.

In addition to modifying the C3 body to fit the C6 chassis, HEB gave it some upgrades for a more modern look. HID lights hide behind the grille, and the Corvette rolls on larger wheels and tires than the period dictates, with the wheels also featuring custom lettering. Given how badly things like this can go, it's also worth noting the C3 body and C6 chassis match up fairly well.

This mashup of two Corvette generations is more impressive than the mere engine swaps many other restomods go with, and didn't take high-dollar cars out of circulations. A basic C6 Corvette is still more used car than collectible, and a 1976 C3 is unlikely to ever match the most valuable classic Corvettes.