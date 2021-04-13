Polestar is dropping the price of the Polestar 2 compact electric sport sedan with the addition of two new variants. They'll arrive later this year to give the Tesla Model 3 some much-needed competition.

Ford's first electric vehicle based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform has been spotted. It's a compact crossover likely related to the Volkswagen ID.4, and it's due in 2023.

Shelby American looks to be adding Chinese-made vehicles to its portfolio. The company is reportedly working on a tuned version of the Cannon mid-size pickup truck from Great Wall Motor.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

New entry-level Polestar 2 revealed with single motor, 260-mile range

2023 Ford MEB-based electric crossover spy shots: Ford's twin to the VW ID.4 takes shape

Baja Snake: Shelby-tuned Great Wall Motor pickup reportedly coming

Yamaha wants to power some very fast EVs

Volvo Highway Pilot promises unsupervised driving on highways*

Review update: 2021 Lincoln Nautilus crossover comes around to luxury

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible is all about power and panache

Rivian electric trucks will use cells from Samsung SDI

Toyota has an electric crossover in store for the 2021 Shanghai auto show

2021 Jeep Wrangler vs. 2021 Toyota 4Runner: Compare SUVs