Mazda's MX-30 battery-electric compact crossover will reach the United States this fall, though only in California. It has a 35.5-kilowatt-hour battery that should return an EPA-rated range figure of about 100 miles, which is definitely low compared to the competition, but Mazda will eventually offer a rotary range extender for those longer drives.

Nissan is close to launching a redesigned Z, but the automaker's other sports car, the GT-R, will soldier on in its current form for a little while longer. To keep things interesting, Nissan is introducing a special version of the GT-R Nismo range-topper. It features a unique look and upgraded engine internals.

Ford is the latest automaker to launch an electronic driver-assist feature that enables a truly hands-off driving experience. Called Ford BlueCruise, the feature works on certain divided highways and is initially being made available in the F-150 and Mustang Mach-E.

