Polestar on Tuesday announced plans to expand its Polestar 2 lineup to include three variants, one of which will be a new base model equipped with a single electric motor.

The Polestar 2 compact sport sedan arrived on the scene last summer as a 2021 model, though only in a single Launch Edition model with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and a steep starting price of $61,200, including destination.

Polestar 2

Later this year the Launch Edition will be the new base model (Polestar hasn't said whether it will have rear- or front-wheel drive) plus a mid-range model with all-wheel drive. Pricing for these new models hasn't been announced but they should be competitive with the rival Tesla Model 3 which starts from $39,690.

The base model will deliver a peak 231 hp from its single electric motor (likely positioned at the front axle), as well as an estimated 260 miles of range. The battery will be a 78-kilowatt-hour unit, the same size as in other Polestar 2 variants.

Polestar 2

The mid-range model will have the same dual-motor all-wheel-drive system as the Launch Edition, meaning a peak 408 hp thanks to a 204-hp motor at each axle. The EPA-rated range for the Launch Edition is 233 miles but Polestar estimates the new mid-range model will have a range of 240 miles.

For additional range, Polestar will offer a heat pump via an available Plus Pack upgrade. The heat pump uses ambient heat and residual thermal energy from the powertrain to help warm the cabin, thus taking some load off the battery.

Polestar 2

Other goodies in the Plus Pack include a full-length panoramic glass roof, 13-speaker Harman Karmon audio system, heated wiper blades, and heated seats front and rear, plus a memory function for the front seats.

Standard features on the Polestar 2, including the new base model, are 19-inch wheels, LED lights at both ends, parking sensors, and an 8-speaker audio system. The cars also come with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.0-inch infotainment screen. The infotainment system is powered by Android Auto and supports over-the-air updates.