Toyota will use this month's Auto Shanghai 2021 to present what it describes as its “next step in electrification.”

That next step will come in the form of an electric crossover concept, thought to be a preview for a U.S.-bound model being jointly developed with Subaru which will have its own version. The Subaru is expected to debut later this year and could be called an Evoltis. The crossovers are expected to be compact offerings similar in size to the RAV4.

Underpinning them, as well as this concept, will be a new dedicated platform for electric vehicles, dubbed the e-TNGA. Toyota hasn't mentioned specs but rumors point to the platform supporting battery sizes ranging from 50 to 100 kilowatt-hours, and the ability to house drive motors at either axle or both.

A teaser video shows part of the upcoming Toyota concept's design, which looks to have some similarities to several concepts the automaker unveiled in 2019 to preview its future electric lineup.

We'll have all the details soon as the Shanghai auto show starts April 19. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.