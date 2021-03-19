We drove the 2021 BMW M3, the 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder broke cover, and VW Group detailed its solid-state battery plans. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2021 BMW M3 Competition and found it's worth looking beyond the aggressive front grille. The chassis, engine, and suspension are all a return to form for the German legend, while the interior is a bit chintzy.

Shelby American announced the 2021 Ford Shelby Super Snake Speedster with up to 825 hp and a manual transmission. Based on the current Mustang, the Speedster is a two-seater with a custom tonneau cover over the rear. A wide-body kit can be added for a meaner appearance.

The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder made its debut with a top speed of 120 mph, an upgraded infotainment system, over-the-air update capability, and a new four-wheel-drive system. A hybrid powertrain isn't in the mix, for now, but with 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque, this police truck has plenty of grunt.

The 2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck was spotted testing on public roads in production form. The compact pickup is based on the bones of the Bronco Sport crossover SUV and will feature turbocharged engines, front- or all-wheel drive, and around eight inches of ground clearance.

The Volkswagen Group detailed its electric car battery plans through 2030. The German automaker plans further development of solid-state batteries, with the new technology possibly hitting the road in 2025. A company executive said solid-state batteries will have the ability to charge to 80% capacity in as little as 12 minutes.