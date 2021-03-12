The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer made its debut, we drove the 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat, and the 2023 Honda Pilot was spotted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer were unveiled with up to 75 inches of screens, a pair of V-8 engines, and luxurious interiors. The large SUVs are set to launch this summer with everything from the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition to the Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade, and Rover Range Rover in their sights.

The 2022 Volvo XC60 was revealed with a revised look and an Android-based infotainment system. The updated crossover SUV will enter production in May, though exact launch timing for the U.S. hasn't been announced.

We drove the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and found it's a defiant, doomed, and menacing family hauler that both appalled with its audacity and enamored with brutish charms. The three-row Hellcat will be the rarest of the supercharged beasts as only 2,000 will be built and only for the 2021 model year.

EV startup Canoo unveiled an electric pickup truck with a cabover design to compete with the Tesla Cybertruck. Set to go into production in 2023, the Canoo pickup is based on the automaker's modular platform and will offer up to 600 hp.

The 2023 Honda Pilot was spotted for the first time on public roads. The fourth-generation of the Pilot is set to feature a more rugged design, a new platform, and more space inside for passengers. Expect the redesigned three-row people hauler to arrive in dealerships in late 2022.